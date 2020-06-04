Nargis Fakhri Saves Honey-bees, Fans Say 'Itna Bhi Pyaar Mat Karo, Kaategi'

Nargis Fakhri posted a couple of pictures and a video of some bees that she saved who had fallen in a pool. She captured the bees drying off and flying away into the sunset. However, when fans saw the post, they got scared and told Nargis that bees are likely to sting and she should not fall in love with them.

Nargis Fakhri saves bees who had fallen into pool

Nargis Fakhri recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the news of how she saved some bees who had fallen into a pool. In the video, the bee can be seen drying itself off and cleaning each part of its body. Nargis can be heard in the background pointing out how the hair on the bee is getting fluffed up as if it has come out of a salon. She also posted a couple of pictures of the bee sitting on an arm of a friend. Watch the video below.

Fan comments 'don't love it so much'

As soon as the video and pictures went up on social media, fans started reacting to the post. One fan of the actor got really concerned for her and made a hilarious comment. The user commented saying that the actor should not love the bee that way because it might sting. The user further commented how a bee had stung him once and therefore, Nargis should also refrain from loving the bee. Check out the comment below.

Numerous fans appreciate Nargis

Apart from the light-hearted comment above, there were many other fans who appreciated the actor for her act of kindness. Some fans commented on how it was important to save bees and some others called the actor brave. There were some fans who were amazed at the photography skills of the actor. Check out the comments below.

What has Nargis been up to during the lockdown?

The actor has been very active on social media during the lockdown. She has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained and motivated enough to help them get through these dark times. Moreover, Nargis has been constantly raising awareness about the pandemic disease and has been urging her fans to take precautions.

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas, a Hindi language horror-thriller film which was directed by Bhushan Patel. Reportedly, Nargis will be seen next in an action thriller film Torbaaz. The film has been directed by Girish Malik and the cast includes Sanjay Dutt as well.

