'Naseeb Apna Apna' Cast: All You Need To Know About The Cast Of The Film

Naseeb Apna Apna is a 1986 film that starred Rakesh Bedi, Seema Deo, Rishi Kapoor and Satyendra Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, this film's story revolved around Bhim Singh a domineering father and husband and his son Kishan. Here is all you should know about the Naseeb Apna Apna cast

Naseeb Apna Apna cast

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was seen in the role of Kishan in this film. The late actor made his debut in the film industry with the 1970s film Mera Naam Joker and since then the actor has been seen in several films. Some of his famous works are Bobby, Amar, Akbar and Anthony, Dhan Daulat, Raju Chacha, Namastey London, Luck by Chance, Delhi-6, Housefull 2, Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out. He has also produced a couple of films.

Radhika Sarathkumar

Radhika Sarathkumar was seen in the shoes of Chanda Singh in the film. Radhika started her career with Lala Rukh in 1958 and since then she has worked in films like Niram Maaratha Pookkal, Ayiram Vaasal Idhayam, Vayyari Bhamulu Vagalamari Bhartulu, Shanthi Shanthi, Dharma Devathai, America Abbayi, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, Theri, and Singam 3. She also has worked as a producer for about 18 films and TV shows. She also was the writer for the 2014 TV show titled Thamarai.

Farha Naaz

Farha Naaz was seen as Kishan's second wife Radha in the film. Farha has worked in 75 films to date and some of them are Palay Khan, Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Woh Phir Aayegi, Police Ke Peechhe Police, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Paap Ki Aandhi, Bhai No 1, Hulchul, and Do Chehre. She started her career in 1985 with Faasle. She also had directed a TV Series titled Taqdeer in 1998.

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri was seen in the role of Rishi's father Bhim Singh. Amrish Puri was a very versatile actor he had worked in several hit Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. Some of his famous works are Prem Pujari, Hulchul, Lakhan, Kalyug, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Mr. India, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Tridev, Ghayal, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Chachi 420. His most memorable role is the character of 'Mogambo' form the film Mr. India.

Other Naseeb Apna Apna cast members

Rakesh Bedi as Deepak

Seema Deo as Mrs. Bhim Singh

Satyendra Kapoor as Ramlal (Chanda's dad)

Gulshan Kumar

