Naseeruddin Shah Opposes 'juvenile' Plaints Against Bollywood; Wants Sushant Matter Over

Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, in an interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about his views on the nepotism debate that took over the film industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His demise triggered a debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Many actors and singers have spoken up about the issue since the actor passed away, even while the probe into his death rages now with the Bihar Police's involvement.

Naseeruddin Shah says the debate is becoming 'juvenile'

In the interview, the veteran actor stated that a person can hope that the discussions bring out substantial change. However, he added that the discussions are getting ‘juvenile’ day by day. He added that he thinks they are ‘completely unnecessary’. He went on to question why actors are bringing the dirt out in the public and complaining about things that they were once content about.

Naseeruddin Shah went on to question why actors are now complaining about not getting a film. He believes that there are many actors who didn’t get a particular film that they wanted. The film industry will be deemed as the worst place on earth if everyone starts listing out complaints, claims Shah. He added that complaints that are being made are true about any industry. Naseeruddin Shah went on to attempt to brush the stunning revelations in the Sushant case aside and say that he hopes that Sushant Singh Rajput is put to rest and that people just leave him alone

Naseeruddin Shah on changing dynamics due to OTT releases

He also went on to speak about the changes in the dynamics of cinema due to the OTT platforms. Due to COVID-19, most of the Bollywood films are now getting a digital release. He stated that he hopes people see the futility of blockbusting films where people would throw coins at the big screen and whistle and clap during the films because he claims that it won’t happen anymore.

Naseeruddin Shah said he is eager to see the response that a Salman Khan film will get on an OTT platform. He elaborated by saying that the whistling and coin throwing audience will not do the same in their houses. He terms the behaviour as a ‘fever’ that takes over everyone when they are in a public space. He says it will be interesting to see if the films with a lot of 'blood bath' will last, or if the industry will see what the Hollywood industry did after Cleopatra.

Shah also questioned if the films with a lot of blood bath would last at all. He added that maybe, due to the OTT release, the audiences will get over the greed of bigger profits by seeing the ‘sense of smaller investments’ in films. Naseeruddin Shah will himself be seen on the OTT platform this year. The actor will star in the series Bandish Bandits which will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, 2020.

