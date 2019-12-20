Naseeruddin Shah's Movies That Ended Up Tanking At The Box Office

Naseeruddin Shah is considered to be one of the finest actors of India. He is also said to be one of the prominent figures in Indian parallel cinema. The actor has won numerous awards in his career including three National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. Naseeruddin Shah was also honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor has worked in many hit movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Wednesday, The Dirty Picture etc. But as it is said there are two sides of a coin, Naseeruddin has also worked in movies that failed to impress the audience.

Here are some of his movies that could not impress the audience

Welcome Back

After the massive success of Welcome in 2007, the makers of the movie decided to drop the second instalment of the franchise in 2015. In the movie, Naseeruddin was seen essaying the role of Wanted Bhai. In the movie, Wanted Bhai was the infamous blind don. His character made everyone laugh but the movie was still a semi-hit at the box office that year

Begum Jaan

Released in 2017, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini which released in 2015. In the movie, Naseeruddin was seen sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan. Naseeruddin Shah in the movie was essaying the character of Raja Sahib. The trailer gave the audience high hopes but failed to impress the viewers.

Finding Fanny

In Finding Fanny, Naseeruddin Shah was seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Naseeruddin Shah was seen portraying the character of Ferdie who is an old postman and is looking to find his lost love Stefanie who he fondly called Fanny. The movie released in 2014 could not meet the audiences' expectations and eventually tanked.

