Natasa Stankovic Debuts New Haircut, Fiance Hardik Pandya's Remark Steals The Show

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Natasa Stankovic debuted her new hairdo on Instagram and captioned it as, "fresh cut" followed by a scissors emoji. With 'likes' and 'comments' flooding the post, one remark of her fiance and cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to be grabbing eyeballs. Posting heart-eyed emojis, he seems to be loving the actress's new hairstyle. “You look so beautiful,” one user wrote. “What a eyes bro,” another commented. Many also left heart and fire emojis on the post.

With special plans in his mind on New Year's Day earlier last month, the Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht in Dubai, brought a few of his friends together and, along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the Internet. since their engagement, The duo has become somewhat of a sensation among netizens as their photos and updates often take the internet by a storm.

It all started when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The right-handed batsman is eyeing a place in the Indian squad for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa in March.

