Natasa Stankovic reveals son's name as he completes one month; Hardik Pandya drops comment

Ever since Indian skipper Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have welcomed their little bundle of joy, fans have been speculating the name of jr Pandya. Recently, as her son turned a month old on August 31, Natasa shared an adorable picture with the little one and revealed his name as Agastya. In the picture, Natasa seems to be missing her husband Hardik who is in the United Arab Emirates with the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of this year's season of the Indian Premier League.

Natasa Stankovic reveals son's name

In the picture, Natasa can be seen holding her son, Agastya while posing with a portrait of her husband Hardik behind her on the wall. Natasa penned a sweet caption with the picture while expressing her love for the cricketer. On seeing the beautiful post, Hardik poured his hearts on it along with several heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Hardik was actor Aly Goni who also showered his love on the picture. Apart from them, several fans of the couple stormed the social media with their takes on the picture. One of the users wrote that little Pandya is looking super cute. Another user wrote that time is passing so quickly and so soon its been a month also. A third user complimented Natasa’s look in the picture by calling her “beautiful,” while a fourth user commented “amazing family.”

Read: Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pics With Baby Boy; See Post

Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Celebrate Newborn's Arrival With Hospital Staff, See Pics

Sometime back, Natasa Stankovic took social media by storm by posting pictures of Agastya on Instagram. The Serbian model was certainly delighted holding their son in her arms and adorable captioned it as “When I hold you, life makes sense”. Natasa Stankovic had earlier shared an image where he could be seen holding a bouquet of roses, while the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was holding Pandya Jr in his arms. Pandya had earlier thanked the hospital staff had decked up a corner with balloons and had even arranged a cake for the couple. Both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya posed with the staff and cut the cake celebrating the moment.

Read: Hardik Pandya Thanks Natasa Stankovic For 'giving Him The Best Gift Ever'

Read: Natasa Stankovic Floors Social Media With Sweetest Pictures Featuring Baby Boy

(Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.