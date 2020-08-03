Hardik Pandya Thanks Natasa Stankovic For 'giving Him The Best Gift Ever'

Ever since Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic revealed that they have been blessed with a baby boy, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder has been sharing updates with his fans on social media. Hardik Pandya had broken the news on July 30, when he shared a picture of himself, revealing that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The 26-year-old has now posted another picture of himself with Natasa Stankovic, thanking her for giving him the best gift ever.

Hardik Pandya shares appreciation post for Natasa Stankovic

The Mumbai Indians cricketer took to social media to share a picture of himself with Natasa Stankovic. In the picture, the couple can be seen hugging each other while looking into the camera, as a bouquet of roses lies on the bed. Mentioning the flowers, Hardik Pandya captioned the picture saying that the roses were for his rose, referring to Natasa Stankovic.

The player also thanked her for giving him the best gift ever, ending the post with a heart emoji. The post by Hardik Pandya seems to be a big hit with the fans, as it amassed more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram. Natasa Stankovic was quick to reply to Hardik Pandya’s social media gesture, as she replied back that she loved him along with a heart emoji.

Hardik Pandya baby; cricketer thanks fans for wishes

Thank you all for the lovely wishes for our baby boy ❤️ It means a lot to us 🙏🏾 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya has been posting regular updates about his family ever since his child has been born. The all-rounder took to Twitter to thank all his fans for their lovely wishes, writing that it meant a lot to both him and Natasa Stankovic. On his social media accounts, Pandya also shared a picture of himself holding his young boy. In the picture, Hardik Pandya is seen smiling at his child as the cricketer is dressed in medical gear. Several famous personalities reacted to the picture, congratulating Hardik Pandya on the birth of his son. Popular singer Badshah congratulated Pandya as well, while Indian teammate Rishabh Pant did the same. Reacting to the picture, Natasa Stankovic wrote that she was delighted to see her two boys in the same frame.

Hardik Pandya will take the field for Mumbai Indians when IPL 2020 gets underway later this year. While the player has been struggling with injuries in recent times, the player will be hoping to play a major part in IPL 2020, as he attempts to guide Mumbai Indians to a record fifth league victory in IPL 2020. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19, with the final taking place in the United Arab Emirates on November 10.

Image Courtesy: instagram/hardikpandya93