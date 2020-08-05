Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate newborn's arrival with hospital staff, see pics

Ace skipper Hardik Pandya is on cloud nine these days after he became a proud father to a baby son. Ever since the cricketer has held the little one in his arms, he has been sharing some cute and adorable moments with his fans on social media. Recently, Hardik shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen celebrating the birth of the newborn with the entire Akanksha hospital & research institute staff in Anand, Gujarat.

Hardik Pandya thanks hospital staff

In the pictures, the hospital staff had decked up a corner with balloons and had even arranged a cake for the couple. In one of the pictures, both Hardik and Natasa can be seen posing with the entire hospital staff. In the other pictures, the hospital staff can be seen cutting the cake and celebrating the joyous moment of the couple. While captioning the cake, Hardik thanked the hospital for making them feel home even if they were away from their home. He later thanked the doctors and all the staff that catered to them during the time of need. He even called them “absolute gem”. At last, Hardik thanked them for bringing his baby in this world and wrote that he is will always be grateful.

Read: Hardik Pandya On To 'diaper Duties' As Star All-rounder Begins Innings As Father

Read: Hardik Pandya Shares First Picture With His Adorable Baby Son; See Post



Apart from Hardik, his elder brother Krunal Pandya also recently shared a beautiful picture with the newborn and expressed his excitement of becoming “bade papa.” In the picture, Krunal can be seen posing while the little baby in his arms. While captioning the post, Krunal wrote that he cannot express his happiness in words. At last, he extended his congratulations to his little brother and Natasa for bringing joy into this world.



Sometime back, Hardik had shared another adorable snap of the little munchkin. In the picture, Hardik Pandya can be seen holding the baby in his arms in the maternity ward. While captioning the picture, Hardik who is elated to become a father wrote that his little son is a blessing from God. Apart from this, he had also shared another picture of the baby boy in which the player is seen holding the fingers of his young boy. The player had announced in May earlier this year that the couple was expecting a child. Since then, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates and giving their fans an insight into their lives.

Read: Natasa Stankovic Shares Photo Of 'her Boys' Hardik Pandya And Her Newborn, See Pic

Read: Hardik Pandya Thanks Natasa Stankovic For 'giving Him The Best Gift Ever'