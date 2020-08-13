Natasa Stankovic Floors Social Media With Sweetest Pictures Featuring Baby Boy

Team Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy on 30th July. The news was greeted with jubilation by his supporters, while wishes poured in on social media by fans and celebrities alike. In recent days, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have shared glimpses of them spending time with the newest member of their family on social media.

Natasa Stankovic shared adorable pictures of Hardik Pandya son on social media

Natasa Stankovic took social media by storm on Thursday by posting pictures of Hardik Pandya son on her Instagram account. The Serbian model was certainly delighted holding their son in her arms and adorable captioned it as “When I hold you, life makes sense”. Natasa Stankovic had earlier shared an image where he could be seen holding a bouquet of roses, while the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was holding Pandya Jr in his arms.

Hardik Pandya also shared a video on his story where the Mumbai Indians star was seen getting into the groove by sweating it out in an indoor gym session. The 26-year-old could be seen training listening to K'naan's 'Wavin' Flag' while baby Pandya was resting. Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic also joined in on the session and could be seen shaking her leg on the hit official theme song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Pandya had earlier thanked the hospital staff had decked up a corner with balloons and had even arranged a cake for the couple. Both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya posed with the staff and cut the cake celebrating the moment.

Hardik Pandya set to return for IPL 2020

While Hardik Pandya is on Cloud 9 after becoming a father, the all-rounder is also hitting the hard yards as he looks to make a return during the IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians last played a game against South Africa in September last year and will look to bounce back from his back injury in style. The Baroda all-rounder has been a key figure in the Mumbai Indians set up and has played an instrumental part in the title wins in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Fans will hope that the 26-year-old can return to his fiery best and power Mumbai Indians to consecutive title wins.

(Image Courtesy: Natasa Stankovic Instagram)