Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pics With Baby Boy; See Post

Hardik Pandya’s ladylove Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram on August 12, 2020, to share an adorable picture with her newborn baby boy. Natasa seems quite delighted as she is seen holding her son in her arms. She also penned a sweet note on how she feels about being a mother. Fans are super happy seeing another glimpse of Jr. Pandya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable picture of her holding her baby up in the air. Natasa can be seen sporting a multi-coloured striped top along with blue denim. She completed the look with hoop earrings and minimal makeup. And baby Pandya is seen wearing an animal print romper suit with cute mittens, socks and a small-cap. Along with the post, Natasa wrote, “When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. They have been flooding the comments section with heaps of praise, kind words and messages. Fans have still been congratulating Hardik and Natasa on becoming parents. While some netizens cannot stop commenting on how cute the baby looks. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations for new babyðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ sweet family”. While the other one wrote, “Junior Pandya”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Hardik and Natasa have been sharing several adorable pictures of them with their little one. Right from showing off her baby bump to posing in some cute lovey-dovey family pics, the duo has been stealing hearts of fans with these pics. Earlier to this picture, Natasa went on to share a picture of her holding a bouquet while Hardik is standing behind her with their little one. The post garnered several likes and comments from family, friends and fans. Check out the picture below.

About the baby’s arrival

Hardik shared the news of the birth of their baby boy via an Instagram post on July 30. In the post, one can see that Hardik Pandya holds the hand of the newborn infant. Hardik can be seen on another post wearing a medical gear and holding his son in his lap. The cricketer was all smiles as he posed for this photo and fans and friends of the duo went on to comment all things nice, and even congratulated the happy couple.

