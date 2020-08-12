Varun Dhawan Spotted In City With Natasha Dalal, Kind Gesture For Needy Woman Wins Hearts

Often Bollywood stars are spotted on the streets going to salons, restaurants or simply visiting each other. Recently, Varun Dhawan was spotted in Mumbai visiting a salon with his partner, Natasha Dalal. However, it was Varun's kind gesture to a needy woman that caught the attention. Here's what this is about.

Varun Dhawan's kind gesture

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan was spotted visiting the salon with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. While they were coming out and getting into their car, a needy woman carrying a baby approached the star. He handed out a â‚¹500 note to the woman who could not stop beaming at Varun's kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was clad in a plain white T-shirt and rust coloured shorts. He also wore a black cap with the picture of a red bull on it along with green sliders. To maintain precautions against the Coronavirus, Varun sported a mask and gloves.

On the other hand, his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal was sporting a denim blue ankle-length jeans with a printed white T-shirt. She paired her outfit with brown flats. For protection, Natasha had put on a black mask.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had been dating for quite some time before the actor confirmed his relationship. The two were often spotted in the city hanging out with each other. In an interview with Hello! magazine in 2019, Natasha opened up about her relationship with the actor.

The fashion designer said that she and Varun Dhawan went to school together and stayed friends till their mid-20s. However, just before she moved away, they had started dating. It was around this time that they thought they were "more than good friends". Addressing the rumours around her marriage with Varun, Natasha Dalal said that it was on the cards "eventually" but not right now.

During New Years 2020, Varun and Natasha were spotted in Switzerland enjoying a chilly holiday. They two even bumped into Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor during the trip. Take a look at the photos:

Image credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

