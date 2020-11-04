Allu Arjun Poses With Wife Sneha Reddy On The Occasion Of Telugu Karwa Chauth

With the preparations and celebration of Karwa Chauth happening all over the country, not many people know that today is Telugu Karwa Chauth as well. Telugu star Allu Arjun was recently seen in his wife’s latest picture in which she looks ready to celebrate the Telugu Karwa Chauth with her husband. His wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share this cute picture of the couple together. Let’s take a look at what Sneha Reddy shared on her Instagram handle.

Allu Arjun and Sneha's Atla Tadde 2020

Atla Tadde 2020 is the Telugu version of Karwa Chauth celebrated on the same day. So, on the occasion of Atla Tadde 2020, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy posted a picture of them together in which she can be seen in beautiful festive attire. She can be seen in a bright pink kurta with elegant golden flowers all over it. She paired it with a beautiful green coloured palazzo with intricate golden work. On the other hand, Allu Arjun was seen in a comfy attire wearing a black t-shirt and black lower with the same coloured cap. Sneha captioned the post with #atlathadhi. The picture was clicked in Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s living room which is evident from the background in the image.

Many of their fans took to Sneha Reddy’s Instagram post and praised the couple by saying they look nice together. They used the term extraordinary, mind-blowing and fantastic to address the couple. Many others lightened up the comment area by posting heart and fire emojis. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Also Read Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Shoot To Begin From November In Visakhapatnam?

Also Read Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Atla Tadde 2020 is different from Karwa Chauth. This day is celebrated by women and children and they wake up early in the morning to have a traditional rice dish with curd and chutney. All the unmarried girls and children play and sing Atla Tadde songs having the traditional dishes. They make several other traditional dishes along with sweets made with rice flour, milk and jaggery. Later, they break their fast by eating these dishes with their family members.

Also Read Allu Arjun's Awards: Take A Look At All The Awards Won By The Actor In His Career

Also read Allu Arjun's Cameo Appearances In These Movies Will Surprise Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.