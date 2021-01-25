Natasha Dalal Looks Stunning In Her Wedding Look Video Shared By MUA Namrata Soni; Watch

Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. The pictures from their wedding have been all over the internet. Now, makeup artist Namrata Soni has shared a BTS video of Natasha getting ready for her wedding nuptials. The video highlights Natasha Dalal’s gorgeous look for her big day. Find out more details about this story below.

Natasha Dalal’s BTS video before wedding goes viral online

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married at a private ceremony in Alibaugh. Dhawan took to social media and shared couple of pictures from his wedding. Since then Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding photos have gone viral on social media.

But now a new video has emerged before the wedding nuptials took place. Makeup and hair artist Namrata Soni took to Instagram and shared a video of Natasha Dalal’s wedding look. Varun Dhawan’s now-wife chose to don a cream-coloured lehenga and paired it up with some statement diamond jewellery.

In the video, Natasha simple wedding look is a showstopper. Dalal also chose to leave her hair open with a few curls and beach waves but added a few hair accessories at the back to complete the look. Natasha Dalal’s makeup look primarily focused on the eyes with a thin eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and some shimmery eye colour. Watch Natasha Dalal’s wedding look video and some fan reactions here.

As mentioned earlier, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding pics went viral in no time. Varun Dhawan was the first to share a picture from his wedding. Varun shared two pictures of their wedding. In the first picture, the newly wedded couple are being showered with white rose petals and the couple is all smiles.

While in the second picture, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are walking around the holy fire. Many Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Tiger Shroff, and many others commented on these pictures and congratulated the happy couple. Take a look at some of these comments here.

