National Outrage Pours Out Against Rhea Chakraborty's Attempt To Defame Sushant

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday hit out at a news channel for giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty, furious netizens have joined the family in protest vis-a-vis the development, saying that the accused is trying to defame the deceased. While Shweta hit out at the news channel through a series of tweets and demanded custodial interrogation for Rhea, netizens have been resonating with Sushant’s sister and emanating red-hot heat against giving a platform to “Accused No.1” Rhea Chakrabarty to allegedly run a slander campaign.

'It will be an utter disgrace'

Sushant's sister said that the interview to the news channel is aired on a national platform, it will be "utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 crore Indians" fighting for justice for her brother. Shweta also urged the Government of India to ensure that the prime accused in the case does not move around giving interviews and doing "publicly stunts".

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

National outrage pours on social media

Soon after Shweta's tweets, outrage broke out on Twitter against the telecast of the interview. Furious Twitter users have demanded that the interview should be blocked given that it gives a platform to the accused to defame Sushant. Netizens have spoken out openly against the “friendly media” and have said that the interview was an attempt to malign Sushant's image.Some users have also questioned the legal basis on which the accused Number 1 Rhea Chakrabarty was being given a national platform.

She is accused # 1.

How can CBI allow a TV channel to take her interview & air it, before they interrogate her ?!

Last time Aaj Tak already interviewed Sooraj Pancholi.

Wow.. what's happening?

Is this even legally allowed? — Spusht Hoon (@spushthoon) August 27, 2020

Don't worry Shweta, she always makes a fool of herself whenever she puts anything in media. This time it wont be any different. No one believes her and will ever do.



Shame on Aaj Tak!#ArrestRheaChakroborty — Alka Mahindru (@MahindruAlka) August 27, 2020

Arrest Rhea Chakraborty and Sandeep Singh Immediately.



Why the PRIME conspirator is roaming free?#ArrestRheaChakroborty — Ravi Tiwari Bihari (@iRaviTiwari) August 27, 2020

Why still there is delay in arrest of Rhea..!!??



Why she is roaming free?



What CBI is waiting for??



Seriously since 14th june v r unable to sleep...it seems like v have lost our family member....but now v want fair justice and culprits to get punished.



#ArrestRheaChakroborty — SAKSHI🦋| JusticeForSSR (@_Its_Sakshi) August 27, 2020

How is she even going out there and giving interviews??? CBI needs to take some action... not sure what they are waiting for even after finding so many evidences against her and gang.. 🤷🏻‍♀️#ArrestRheaChakroborty #ShameOnAajTak #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/vGqw17Rm3i — Suruchi Mishra (@SuruchiMishra08) August 27, 2020

NCB to summon Rhea Chakraborty first: Sources

Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that the NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the drug angle to the case. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of NCB will carry out the investigation and Rhea Chakraborty will be the first to be summoned. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs.

Sources have also reported that the NCB is investigating Rhea Chakraborty's link to the drug cartel and her brother Showik Chakraborty as well. Sources add that the 15-page Whatsapp conversations handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed allegedly spiking Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

Probe in Sushant death case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray. The agency will be dispatching a 4-member team to Mumbai on Friday, sources said. While ED started the investigation after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts, CBI entered the fray after the Supreme Court's green signal.

At this point, with three central agencies now probing the case along various lines, Rhea Chakraborty's forthcoming interrogation is a certainty, and Sushant's family has demanded that it take place immediately. His father KK Singh has also issued a video statement.

