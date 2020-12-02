National Pollution Control Day: Vivek Oberoi Says 'be A Part Of Solution, Not Pollution'

On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video while encouraging people to engage in creating a pollution-free environment. In the gripping clip, Vivek also spread awareness about adopting pollution control measures for a better future. Apart from this, the actor also tried to spread a message of “be a part of the solution and not the pollution’ through his video.

Vivek Oberoi spreads awareness about pollution control

The video begins with the actor talking about the serious repercussions that have harmed the environment and yet damaging the aesthetic beauty of the earth. He said, “Our mother earth deserves the care that we, unfortunately, have been lacking behind to give. Together let's show the strength and capability to make our environment ruly net, clean and beautiful. Today is National Pollution control day. So be a part of the solution and not the pollution.” The video showed a glimpse of the actor enjoying the lush green environment at his house while showing off his green space. While captioning the video, the Masti actor wrote, “be a part of the solution, not a part of the pollution.”

Read: Vivek Oberoi Enjoys Family Time In Maldives, Shares Holiday Pictures

Read: Vivek Oberoi Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For 'Dhira' Director, Says 'feeling Proud'

Several fans of the actor quickly complimented the actor for his thought behind the day and the way he tried to reach out to his fans about the same. One of the users called him “an amazing actor and an amazing human being.” Another user wrote, “You are an inspiration.” A third follower of the actor chimed in and wrote, “Superbbbb sirðŸ‘ŒWishing you best of luck for your future.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Vivek sir you are so kind and admiring person.”

National Pollution Control Day is celebrated every year on December 2 to infuse awareness among people about environmental pollution and its horrendous consequences. It is observed in India in order to give the honour and memorialize the thousands of human beings who had lost their existence because of the Bhopal gas calamity. The effects of that disaster are felt even now after more than 35 years. The key objectives are to educate people about the importance of pollution control acts and making them aware of industrial disasters.

Read: Do You Know Vivek Oberoi's First Collaboration With Riteish Outside 'Masti' Franchise?

Read: Vivek Oberoi To Lend Voice For Tenali Rama Film; Read Details

(Image credit: Vivek Oberoi/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.