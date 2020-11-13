Vivek Oberoi Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For 'Dhira' Director, Says 'feeling Proud'

Actor Vivek Oberoi who is all set to lend his voice for the upcoming animated film Dhira expressed his happiness on being a part of the film which is going to be the “biggest pan Indian morion capture animation film.” The actor penned an appreciation post on Twitter while lauding the efforts of director Arun Kumar Rapolu for pulling off such a huge project. The film is based on the life of legendary poet Tenali Rama. The film will be released across the country in 12 different languages with Oberoi doing the voice-over for the main character of the Hindi film.

Vivek Oberoi pens appreciation post for Dhira director

Vijay Sethupathi, B Sai Sreenivas, and Jeet have been roped in to lend their voices for the Tamil, Telugu, Bengali versions of the film respectively. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail and congratulate him on the upcoming project. One of the users wrote, “superb, looks interesting sir.” Another user commented, “All the very best Vivek.” A third follower of the Prince actor wrote, “I am glad to know that you are giving importance to such a character.”

Feeling proud to be the part of the biggest PAN Indian motion capture animation movie. My heartfelt love & appreciation to @ARUNKRAPOLU & @ATheoremstudio for pulling such a huge project. Watch me lending voice to the scholar Tenali Rama in the finest Indian animation movie #Dhira pic.twitter.com/CYnAd6S7G5 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 13, 2020

Apart from this, the actor has lent his voice to numerous projects, the prominent one being the Hindi dub of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where he lent his voice for the role of antagonist Max Dillion. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently turned producer with the film Iti: Can you solve your own Murder. The story of the film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The film, that marks the debut of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, Apart from this, the actor was last seen in the 2019 biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He essayed the character of PM Modi. He is next going to star in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.

