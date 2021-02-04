'Natkhat': Vidya Balan celebrates Oscar run, shares an intriguing snippet from the film

Actress Vidya Balan who delighted fans with the amazing news about her short film Natkhat appearing in the Oscar race recently took to Twitter and shared a short clip from the film. The short video shows Vidya Balan in her character as a housewife massaging her child's head and having a conversation with him, what seems to start as an innocent conversation soon becomes a gut-wrenching and worrying one. The scene is sure to create fear and intrigue in minds of the viewers. Vidya captioned the video and wrote, “#Natkhat is in the race for the #Oscars2021! Here is a snippet from our special film.”

The video starts with Vidya massaging her son’s head while asking him about his conversation about his friend on the dinner table, to which his little son replies about the lesson he learned at school. Vidya’s child in the film talks about ways how girls can be taught a lesson if they try to misbehave with boys. Narrating a small incident that occurred at the boy’s school, he said, “Mother, one of my friends slapped a boy in the school because he was just pulling her hair. How can a girl slap a boy in front of anyone on just a small thing? So we boys decided to teach her a lesson and abducted her and took her to the jungle.” Hearing this from the mouth of her little son, the actress was completely stunned and could not handle his words. The small video describes a lot about the film.

Making it to the nominations is a huge achievement in itself and Natkhat is looking to go better. Eyeing on a big feat with an Oscar, the short-movie takes on the delicate subject of gender-equality and handles it with care so as to not go on the wrong path when dealing with such sensitive issues. Directed by Shaan Vyas and written by Vyas and Annukampa Harsh the movie is taking on relevant issues in today's world. It premiered on YouTube as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. Ronnie Screwvala is the producer of the film.



The story of the film revolves around a mother (Vidya Balan) who notices her young, school-going son Sonu (Sanika Patel) gravitating towards misogyny and disregard for the other gender just like the men in her family. The actress who made her debut as a producer with the film is seen playing the role of a homemaker in a patriarchal setup. Amid the uncertain times with theatres being widely shut down, the film screened at prestigious international (virtual) film festivals across the world. Natkhat premiered at Tribeca’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival after which it was screened and won the German Star of India Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.



Actress Vidya Balan who was elated to find the film gaining prominence at the International level, said,

“After a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to have our film qualify for the Oscars. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer.”



