'Natkhat': Vidya Balan's short film in Oscar 2021 race, actor says 'film is close to me'

Actress Vidya Balan's short film titled Natkhat has qualified for Oscar 2021 for Best Short Film (Live Action). The film produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Vidya Balan and directed by Shaan Vyas is a 33-minute short that underlines that home is where we learn the values which shape us and make us who we are.

The story of the film revolves around a mother (Vidya Balan) who notices her young, school-going son Sonu (Sanika Patel) gravitating towards misogyny and disregard for the other gender just like the men in her family. The actress who made her debut as a producer with the film is seen playing the role of a homemaker in a patriarchal setup. Amid the uncertain times with theatres being widely shut down, the film screened at prestigious international (virtual) film festivals across the world. Natkhat premiered at Tribeca’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival after which it was screened and won the German Star of India Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.

Director of the film, Shaan Vyas in a press statement spoke about the film and how it won the hearts of many with its powerful storyline. Talking about the same, the director said,

“Natkhat was made with a very naïve yet powerful urge to change things. To reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home. We are very humbled by this selection for the Oscar race. I feel that the world is yet to discover the excellent quality of Indian films made over the past few years and we hope to revive that interest in our cinema if Natkhat does make it to the shortlist.”

Actress Vidya Balan who was elated to find the film gaining prominence at the International level, said, “After a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to have our film qualify for the Oscars. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer.”

