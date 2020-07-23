What Navni Parihar Had To Say About Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Abusing Swara Bhasker On Sets

Swara Bhasker has recently been in the news after she hinted that she was verbally abused by Kangana Ranaut on the sets of the 2015 romantic-drama, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Her co-star Navni Parihar has now responded to the accusations. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Navni Parihar, who portrayed the role of Kangana's mother in the films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, replied saying that no such squabble occurred in her presence. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Navni Parihar responds to allegations made by Swara Bhasker

In the interview, Navni Parihar revealed that she did not witness any such incident. She further added that if any such incident would have occurred, as claimed in the retweet by Swara Bhasker, the 'cat would have been out of the bag' long back. She also said that such news spread quickly through word of mouth, if they occur, through the crew members.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Accepted 'undeserving' Roles; Read Full Story

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's behaviour on the sets, Navni Parihar vouched for the actor's good behaviour. She said she did not witness Ranaut misbehaving or talking rudely to anyone. Parihar also praised Ranaut's 'hard work' and 'focused nature'.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Has Been Nominated For All These Awards; Check Out

Earlier, Swara Bhasker retweeted a tweet about allegations of Ranaut yelling at her while on the sets of the film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of a massive crowd. She wrote, ''#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to “needy- outsider” ! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories @teamkangana''. The original tweet, which Swara Bhasker retweeted, claimed, ''Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?''.

Swara Bhasker is currently at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut over the latter's interview to Republic TV wherein she asked why Swara and Taapsee Pannu were considered 'B-grade' actors when they are superior to peers and presumable 'A-listers' Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. The B-grade reference has been taken as a jibe in consequent reactions.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Movies That Will Inspire The Wanderlust In You

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Movies With The Best Romantic Scenes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.