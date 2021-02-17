Navya Naveli Nanda Slams Online Troll Who Criticised Her Mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has taken to Instagram in order to hit back at a troll who tried to verbally attack her mother. In the post, one can see that Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen addressing an online troll who implied that her mother hasn't really contributed to any industry in a significant way, unlike her relatives. In response to the same, Navya can be seen asserting that her mother, in fact, wears many hats. The hats in question are that of an author, a writer, a designer, a wife, and a mother. That response can be found below as well as in the stories section of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram handle for a limited period of time.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Shout-out To Her Dad Nikhil Nanda; Calls Him 'G.O.A.T'

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story

Source: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram handle

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Throwback Photo With Brother Agastya, Says 'partners Since 2000'

As is known to many, Navya Naveli Nanda is quite vocal when it comes to matters of gender equality, as can be evidenced above. The 24-year-old, as of this writing, has recently stepped into the world of business with her venture, Aara Health & Project Naveli, the ventures through which she intends on spreading the message of equal treatment for both sexes. While Aara Health is essentially a healthcare brand, her second venture, Project Naveli, intends on promoting gender equality through the provision of essential resources for underprivileged women in order to contribute towards a more gender-equal world. The mission statement of the latter can be found below as well as on Project Naveli's official Instagram handle.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Her 'proud Mom' Moment As She Posts Pictures With Her Pet Dog

The post by Project Naveli:

About Navya Naveli Nanda:

Navya Naveli Nanda was born to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda in the year 1997. Navya is the eldest of the two children born to the couple, with the second one being the 21-year-old Agastya. She completed her education at the New York City-based Fordham University. More details regarding the latest developments in her life or her two business ventures will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available to the public.

Also Read: Agastya Nanda Extends Wishes For Sister Navya Naveli Nanda On Her 23rd Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.