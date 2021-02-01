Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Throwback Photo With Brother Agastya, Says 'partners Since 2000'

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently made her Instagram public. While she is quite active on her social media, she recently shared a throwback picture with her brother Agastya Nanda. In the picture, the siblings can be seen sleeping in the backseat of the car. Young Navya is seen wearing a pink jacket with a shimmery hairband. While Agastya is seen wearing a red and black jacket and is leaning on his sister's shoulder. The caption reads, "partners since 2000". The comment is filled with heart emojis by her fans. Check it out.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda gives shout-out to her dad Nikhil Nanda; calls him 'G.O.A.T'

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram post

(Image credit: Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram post)

Earlier, she shared a picture of before and after with her friends. In the post, she posted a childhood picture of her with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. In the next part, she added the picture of all four of them grown up. She captioned the picture as, "How it started vs How it’s going â€¼ï¸". Check it out.

Also Read: Meezaan Jaffrey wishes rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday with a special pic

On the other hand, Agastya Nanda who joined Instagram in 2020 shared a childhood picture with her sister. In the picture, the siblings can be seen holding hands while Agastya is laughing. Both of them are sporting a tee shirt and jeans. The picture was posted in October 2020 and it has one comment from Navya that says, "Oh Hello". Check it out.

Also Read: Agastya Nanda extends wishes for sister Navya Naveli Nanda on her 23rd birthday

â€‹Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda relation

Agastya and Navya are children of Shweta Bachchan and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University last year and entered the healthcare field. She started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. She has also walked the ramp for her mother's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

On the other hand. Agastya has graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London in 2019. As per Filmfare, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. A source close to the publication revealed the family will make the announcement soon and that he has also grabbed an opportunity with an acclaimed filmmaker in Bollywood. Talking about Navya, Shweta revealed that she has no plans to enter the industry.

Also Read: When Aishwarya Rai was praised highly by Shweta Bachchan ahead of Abhi-Ash's wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.