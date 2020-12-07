Agastya Nanda Extends Wishes For Sister Navya Naveli Nanda On Her 23rd Birthday

On December 6, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older. To celebrate the occasion, many from the Bachchan family took to their social media handle and wrote heartwarming birthday wishes. Joining the bandwagon on Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday, her younger brother Agastya Nanda also took to the story session of his social media handle and extended wishes to her.

Interestingly, Agastya shared a candid picture, in which the Nanda siblings were seen posing for another camera. Agastya sported a formal look in a black suit while Navya was seen in a grey dress. Instagramming the story, Agastya wrote, "Happy Birthday", along with a red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Agastya's post on Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday.

Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday

As mentioned above that many from the Bachchan clan extended wishes for Navya, her actor-uncle Abhishek Bachchan, too, is on the list. To wish his niece, Abhishek shared a picture of her on Instagram's story. In the photo, Navya wore a black full-sleeved top. While posing with a smile, Nanda was seen resting her chin on her hand. Adding a caption to the story-post, Junior Bachchan called his niece "beautiful" with the hashtag "favourite". On the other hand, Navya's rumoured beau Meezaan Jaffrey also shared the same picture along with a birthday wish.

Navya has often received an overwhelming response from her loved ones for achieving milestones. When this year in May, she graduated, Abhishek Bachchan congratulated her with an Instagram post. In the picture-post, Navya can be seen sporting a graduation robe. Abhishek's caption for it read, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not 'we', 'I'! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world (sic)."

