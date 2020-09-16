Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 20-year-old Dream To Come True With 'Serious Men'; Watch Teaser

Nawazudding Siddiqui has impressed his fans by appearing in several shows and movies on Netflix. Yet again, the actor is back with another upcoming Netflix drama titled as Serious Men. Nawazuddin Siddiqui released the teaser of his upcoming Netflix movie Serious Men, also announcing that the film will be releasing on October 2nd, 2020.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear in Sudhir Mishra's next

In the teaser of Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrates about the movie in short. The teaser starts with the actor narrating how Mumbai has opulent buildings, in which some important men of the city sit and make decisions for the city’s development. He further says that although they are cofounded for it, people applaud for the work they do. Portrayed as a middle-class man, he dreams to make his son Aadi, a serious man like the ones he spoke about.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming Netflix drama is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book Serious Men. Sudhir Mishra, who directed the film, is more than excited to be working with the actor. After appearing in a bunch of series, the actor will now be making an appearance and explaining who the Serious men are.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared on his twitter account, how working with Sudhir Mishra had been his dream for 20 years. He wrote that in the year 2000, an assistant director had promised him a meeting with director Sudhir Mishra while they were shooting for Calcutta Mail. As instructed, the latter reached the sets on time and waited for nearly an hour. The assistant director had told Nawazuddin Siddiqui and asked him to come to him when he raised his hand.

The director once raised his hands and Nawazuddin Siddiqui ran to meet Sudhir Mishra. However, the assistant director told him that he raised his hand to scratch and not to call him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui went back disheartened and waited in the crowd for really long and eventually did not get a chance to meet Sudhir Mishra, since the assistant director never raised his hand, gesturing him to come.

