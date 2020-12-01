Nawazuddin Siddiqui Admits He Acted In A Few Films Just For Money, Here's Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has admitted to doing some films solely for the purpose of money. As per an Article on TheNewzBox.In, the Manto actor has confessed to the fact that some of his films have happened just because they paid well. He further admitted candidly that he might sign some films in the future for the same reason as well, as there's nothing wrong with it. Further along in the interview, Siddiqui even explained why he chooses to do so. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s last outing was Netflix's Serious Men. Prior to that, he was seen in Raat Akeli Hai, which is also a Netflix original.

Why does Nawazuddin Siddiqui do films just for the money?

While elaborating on his reasoning behind doing films just for the cheque that he will be receiving for it, Nawazuddin Said that when he does film just for the sake of money, it frees him and subsequently affords him the option of doing films purely for the sake of making films, as per his definition of "pure cinema". For such films, he said that either he would charge a nominal amount or would do it for free. While citing an example of the film he did for free, he spoke about his second-to-last biographical drama, Manto, in which he essayed the character of the noted poet, Saddat Haasan Manto.

The importance of being undiscriminating in terms of film choices:

As per the TheNewzBox.in article, Siddiqui, during an interview, spoke about how a good actor will be a good actor irrespective of the platform or stage that he gets to perform on. Talking about his impartiality towards gen0res of entertainment, he took the interviewer back to the time when he was a student of the National School Of Drama(NSD. In NSD, he said, he had to be a part of plays by every known playwright, Indian or otherwise. In connection to the impartiality in terms of the choices of projects, Siddiqui also spoke about how exposing oneself to various forms of projects only leads to enhancement, while he hinted at being picky will have its own fair share of drawbacks.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career has spanned over thirty years. The list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films, as of this writing, is a little over 30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films include the likes of Manto, Thackerey, Raat Akeli Hai, Kahaani and The Lunchbox, to name a few. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career saw a major upheaval after his appearance as Ganesh Gaitonde in one of Netflix’s very first Indian Originals, Sacred Games.

