Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Neha Sharma Commence Shooting Of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra has started filming. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the sets of Jogira Sara Ra Ra. In the photo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen sitting on the stairs with Neha Sharma and the crew of the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's Jogira Sara Ra Ra shooting commences

Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the cast and crew of Jogira Sara Ra Ra. In the caption, he wrote" NAWAZUDDIN - NEHA IN ROM-COM... #JogiraSaraRaRa - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #NehaSharma - begins shoot in #Barabanki... Costars #SanjayMishra and #MahaakshayChakraborty... Directed by Kushan Nandy... Produced by Naeem A Siddiqui... Kiran Shyam Shroff is Creative Producer". Take a look at the post below.

Fans showered their love on the post and are really excited to see Nawazuddin and Neha Sharma in a romantic comedy together. Several fans are excited to catch Nawazuddin in ding something different apart from the dark crime thrillers. While several others got so excited that they said the film is going to be a hit for sure. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jogira Sara Ra Ra celebrates the romantic story of an oddball couple which is set in a small town. The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asadbhopali. The film is produced by Rajesh Bhatt, Kiran Shroff, and Naeem Siddiqui. Director Kushan Nandy and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have worked together previously for the movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

On February 24, actor Neha Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo in which she can be seen giving a sneak peek into the title page of the script of her upcoming movie, Jogira Sara Ra Ra. She also depicted a glass of coffee kept next to the script of Jogira Sara Ra Ra and added in the caption how she was grateful for beginning the new journey and added how she was onto the next movie. Check out Neha Sharma's Instagram post below.

.Image Credits : @nawazuddin._.siddiqui / @nehasharmaofficial Instagram

