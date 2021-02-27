Tom And Jerry HBO Max Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The Tom and Jerry film was one of the most awaited films in recent times, ever since it was announced. The film has finally released on February 26 on HBO Max. The iconic characters have been brought to life in the motion picture using some of the latest available special effects. The movie has been written by Kevin Costello and directed by Tim Story. While most of the excitement for this film has been generated thanks to the legacy of their globally successful cartoon show, the cast of the film has quite a few popular actors playing different roles. Have a look at the cast of Tom and Jerry HBO Max.

Tom and Jerry HBO Max cast

Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla Forester

Chloë Grace Moretz has played the role of Kayla Forester, who is an employee of the Royal Gate Hotel and a wedding planner. She hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before the wedding can take place. Moretz has worked in quite a few hit films in her acting career. Some of her most popular films include The Equalizer, Jack and the Beanstalk, Shadow in the Cloud and others. She has also worked in a number of television shows.

Michael Peña as Terrance Mendoza

Michael Peña has played the role of the event manager in the Royal Gate Hotel and Kayla’s boss. He has worked in many popular films in his career and is often seen playing comic roles on screen. Some of his popular roles come in films like Ant-Man and its sequel, Tower Heist, The Martian and more.

Colin Jost as Ben

Colin Jost is seen playing the role of the groom in the cast of Tom and Jerry HBO Max. Jost has worked in films such as How to Be Single and Staten Island Summer and has worked as a writer for a few television shows. He got married to actor Scarlett Johansson last year.

Rob Delaney as Henry DuBros

Rob Delaney has played the role of the wealthy owner and manager of the Royal Gate hotel. Along with being an actor, he is also a well-known comedian. Some of his works include Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and more.

