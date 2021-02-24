Neha Sharma Starts Shooting For Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Jogira Sara Rara'

It was announced a while ago that actor Neha Sharma will be starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Jogira Sara Rara. Recently, Neha delighted her fans with a happy update on her rom-com movie. She also gave a glimpse of the script of the film and depicted her excitement through the post. Have a look at Neha Sharma’s Instagram and see what the actor shared with her fans.

Neha begins with 'Jogira Sara Rara' shooting

Youngistaan actor Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo in which she can be seen giving a sneak peek into the title page of the script of her upcoming movie, Jogira Sara Rara. She also depicted a glass of coffee kept next to the script of Jogira Sara Rara and added in the caption how she was grateful for beginning the new journey and added how she was onto the next movie.

Directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the movie will not only feature Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui but will also have Sanjay Mishra, Mimoh Chakraborty.

According to an article by Bollywood Life, the movie’s first filming location is in Barabanki town situated near Lucknow and then in cities namely Rahimabad and Benaras. Director Kushan Nandy talked about the movie and mentioned how Jogira Sara Rara is a quirky rom-com about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. As Nandy and Nawaz have worked together in another movie, he added how it was exciting to work with him once again and create something diametrically opposite of what they did last time. The director then mentioned how it was a special movie for him and Nawaz and added how he was looking forward to working with Neha Sharma and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe.

While the fans have been awaiting Nawazuddin and Neha’s new movie, they began depicting their thrill in the comment section of Neha Sharma’s post. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neha Sharma’s Instagram post.



Neha Sharma’s movies

Neha Sharma has appeared in a bunch of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and many other movies in different languages. Some of the popular Neha Sharma’s movies include Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Solo, Chirutha, Crook, Kurradu, Tanhaji, Kriti and many others.

Image Source- Neha Sharma & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

