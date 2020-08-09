Radhika Apte Says She Has A Knack For Picking Unconventional Roles; Read Here

Radhika Apte, the Andhadhun star, makes heads turn with her stunning appearances in Bollywood films and digital platform shows. Actor Radhika Apte is also well-known for her bold statements and acting skills on the work front. She is one of the emerging actors of Bollywood who is high on the success of her recent projects, like Andhadhun and Sacred Games and the recent Raat Akeli Hai. Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games was one of the most acclaimed web series and her performance too was well received by fans.

When actor Radhika Apte talked about her knack for picking unconventional roles

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, when Radhika Apte was asked about how does she feel when people think that she has "finally arrived" and is ruling the digital space. The popular actor shared that it's always the script that drives her. Radhika Apte mentioned that she keeps herself away from thoughts like she has arrived and instead tries to focus on work. That is what her agenda is always, she noted.

Looking at her roles and past work, there is no doubt that Radhika Apte has always been focused on her work. Her commitments and aims in life towards her work is praiseworthy and amazing as she has given us consistent Bollywood and OTT hits with stellar acts. The popular Indie star has been ruling the Bollywood film industry for the past 14 years.

The actor has showcased her talent and versatility by acting in Hindi, South, Marathi as well as Bengali films. Her two flicks, Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana and Padman with Akshay Kumar are among the top-rated Bollywood movies in recent times. Also as per reports, Radhika Apte’s "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she holds.

Radhika Apte, who is frequently seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' throughout is now getting offers from many storytellers of various platforms. Radhika Apte was recently seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reportedly, the next film in which she will be seen is Shantaram which is announced by the makers.

