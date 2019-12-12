Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Pankaj Tripathi To Work Together Again | Know Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi are well-known and amongst the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. Both have struggled their way up to reach the position they are in right now. The talented actors have shared the screen space many times in their career in projects like Sacred Games 2, Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 & 2, Sniffer, Manjhi - The Mountain Man and Munna Michael.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi to share screen space again!

Recently, Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi signed a movie together. The movie is named as Khandala Nights. According to IMDB, Josh actor Chandrachur Singh is going to be a part of it. As there is not much news about the film out, fans are left speculating it to be a mafia or comedy movie, as per the unusual name. Fans are expecting Khandala Nights to release by the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021.

The movie Khandala Nights is the directorial debut of Shankar Mehra. Many new directors are emerging in Bollywood mainstream cinema with quirky and unique scripts which completely interests and impacts the audience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen on the big screen alongside Athiya Shetty in Motichood Chaknachoor. The movie was unable to attract the audience and eventually tanked at the box-office. However, the rom-com movie had a different storyline and brought out many aspects of marriage, which were appreciated by certain critics.

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to burn the internet with the sequel of his super hit web series, Mirzapur. Mirzapur 2 teaser has started making fans go crazy and they are eagerly waiting for it. Being at such a blooming stage in his career, Pankaj Tripathi was second after Ayushmann Khurrana in the list of the Man's World India's "The Men of the Year 2019" list. After the announcement, netizens rushed to congratulate the veteran actor.

