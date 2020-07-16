Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother, Shamas, Reacts To Aaliya's Recent Allegations

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya made several allegations against the actor. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would bring over several women to their house when she was not around. Moreover, she mentioned that Nawazuddin's own brother, Shamas Siddiqui, told her about her husband's infidelity. However, Shamas Siddiqui recently took to social media to dismiss Aaliya's claims, calling them "pure lies".

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui reacts to Aaliya's accusations, calls them "pure lies" and "baseless"

Also Read | Tracing Katrina Kaif's Mango Drink Ads That Left A Mark On Her Fans; Watch

This is called pure lies - whatever she claims in her interviews is absolutely baseless and untrue and hence it’s proved that if someone wishes to malign any person’s image than one needs to just frame stories against him or her and the rest is done by the media trials — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) July 15, 2020

Taking to social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui claimed that Aaliya's latest interview was pure lies. He added that whatever she said during the interview was absolutely baseless and untrue. Moreover, the writer-director stated that Aaliya's latest interview proved that if someone wished to malign any person’s image, all they had to do was frame fake stories against him or her. He then added that the rest of the damage was done by "media trials".

Also Read | Sunny Leone Celebrates Three Years Of Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Nisha

In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Aaliya Siddiqui mentioned that she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui started living together and slowly fell in love. Aaliya also stated that they were living with Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas, as they worked on a film together. Aaliya then alleged that there were problems from the very beginning. She added that the alleged "mental torture" has not stopped in 15-16 years.

Aaliya further claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already cheating on her before they even got married. She even alleged that she had to go alone for check-ups and delivery when she was pregnant. Moreover, Aaliya stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas would tell her all about his alleged infidelity.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen 'caught' By Rohman Shawl As She Sees His 'heart-opening' Moment With Alisah

According to Aaliya, Shamas was the one who told her all the details about how Nawazuddin Siddiqui was cheating on her. She alleged that when she came home after her delivery, she was told that there were women coming to the house when she was not there. Aaliya also mentioned that Shamas would tell her to go to the roof and see everything herself. She added that she never confronted Nawazuddin Siddiqui about his alleged cheating.

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan React As Pooja Bhatt Announces Another Venture In Comeback

[Promo from Shamas Siddiqui Twitter and Aaliya Siddiqui Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.