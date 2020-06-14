Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'The Bhoot Song' Inspired By Chiranjeevi's Song; Can You Guess?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently, made a cameo appearance in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4. He appeared in a song, titled, The Bhoot Song, where he shook a leg with the cast of the film. Interestingly, The Bhoot Song is inspired by Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Khaidi No 150's song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Film's Budget Reduced Due To The Coronavirus Crisis?

The original song is composed by Devi Shri Prasad, meanwhile, The Bhoot Song is recreated by Farhad Samji and Sandeep Shirodkar. While the tunes of The Bhoot Song are inspired by Chiranjeevi's song, the lyrics of the track are browed from Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Chacha Bhatija's song Bhoot Raaja Bahar Aaja. The Bhoot Song released in 2019 has 22 million views on Youtube.

Check out The Bhoot Song

Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & Wife Attacked By Bee Swarm In Domakonda, Escape Unharmed

Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hedge, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead is the fourth installment of the Housefull (2010-2019) franchise. The film had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Ramsey Baba, an omniscient religious leader. The film reportedly made Rs 205 crores at the box office. Housefull 4 was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra's Ghoomketu. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, and Richa Chadha in the lead, narrates the tale of a writer, who runs away from his hometown for better work opportunities. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer recently premiered on Zee5 to mixed reviews.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Recreates 30-yr-old Pic, Compares How Things Went From 'joy' To 'jail'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh To Share The Big Screen With Chiranjeevi In 'Lucifer' Remake?

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.