Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'The Lunchbox': Interesting Trivia About The Film

The Lunchbox stars Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ritesh Batra, this romantic film revolves around the life of Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a widower, who is working as an accountant and is about to retire from his job. On the other hand, Ila (Kaur) desires her husband’s love and cooks delicious food for him.

One day the lunchbox gets exchanged through dabbawalas and gets delivered to Saajan. After Ila realises her fault, she sends a note to him the next day with the tiffin. Eventually, they start sending messages and share their life incidents through the lunchbox letters. Meanwhile, Siddiqui plays the role of Shaikh, whom Saajan trains to replace him after his retirement. The duo gets quite close even though Saajan disliked him in the beginning. We have compiled some of the interesting trivia about The Lunchbox that you should know.

Interesting facts about The Lunchbox

There are three main characters in The Lunchbox played by Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur. They portray Saajan, Sheikh and Ila, who belong to different religions. Saajan is a Christian, Sheikh’s a Muslim and Ila is a Hindu. Therefore, it showcases that Mumbai is home to diverse people and how united they are.

The Lunchbox was India’s official entry to the BAFTA Awards in 2015. It was nominated for the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

For the realistic portrayal of their characters, Nimrat Kaur and her on-screen husband Nakul Vaid stayed at the same house. For bringing authenticity to the roles, the duo spent days rehearsing their respective parts. They tried to know each other to share the love, bond, and resentment as a couple in The Lunchbox. They started adjusting to it even before the other cast members were being finalised.

The Lunchbox was co-produced under different production banners including Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures, DAR Motion Pictures, ASAP Films from France, Sikhya Entertainment, NFDC, Cine Mosaic from the United States and ROH Films from Germany.

