Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'The Lunchbox': Interesting Trivia About The Film

The Lunchbox stars Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ritesh Batra, this romantic film revolves around the life of Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a widower, who is working as an accountant and is about to retire from his job. On the other hand, Ila (Kaur) desires her husband’s love and cooks delicious food for him.
One day the lunchbox gets exchanged through dabbawalas and gets delivered to Saajan. After Ila realises her fault, she sends a note to him the next day with the tiffin. Eventually, they start sending messages and share their life incidents through the lunchbox letters. Meanwhile, Siddiqui plays the role of Shaikh, whom Saajan trains to replace him after his retirement. The duo gets quite close even though Saajan disliked him in the beginning. We have compiled some of the interesting trivia about The Lunchbox that you should know.
