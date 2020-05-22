Ghoomketu Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is The Only Saving Grace In This Unfunny Comedy Film

Ghoomketu has a promising start where an aspiring writer from a small village in UP goes to the Maya Nagari of Mumbai to write scripts for Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Starring Nawazudding Siddiqui in the titular role and Raghuvir Yadav, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun in prominent supporting roles, the film has many prominent celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in cameo appearances. The film has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and can be streamed on Zee5 Premium.

Plot of Goomketu

The plot of the film revolves around Ghoomketu (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and the story of his life. As an aspiring Bollywood writer, Ghoomketu runs away from his village Mohana in UP to the city of Bombay. He gives himself a window of 30 days to try and prove his worth as a Bollywood writer.

Ghoomketu enters the city with big dreams and high hopes and a special guide book, ‘How to be a Bollywood writer in 30 days’. What follows is his rollercoaster of a journey where he goes from film sets to producers to convince them to listen to his script once. The question remains: Will Ghoomketu become a successful writer?

While all this takes place in Mumbai, his family back in UP are worried to death. His father and uncle use their political connections to find Ghoomketu. This puts pressure on police and they are assigned with the task to find Ghoomketu within 30 days.

The case of the missing Ghoomketu is assigned to a lazy cop who is told that if he fails, he shall be given a punishment posting. Interestingly, the cop who had refused to take up the missing person’s (Ghoomketu’s) case seriously gets to know that the person filing a report for a ‘missing’ script is Ghoomketu himself. Will Ghoomketu be accepted in Bollywood or will he get sent back to his village now?

What Works?

The film has a strong cast and makes it a good watch. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has once again succeeded in entertaining his fans. The supporting cast of the film has also done wonders, as all made their characters convincing and believable. The cinematography is decent.

What does not work?

The film promised to be a comedy and drama movie, however, it failed to make the viewers laugh. While it is acceptable that the movie was to be a comedy, there was no realism in how the film industry actually works. The writing becomes predictable after a point and lacks novelty.

Final thoughts

Even though the writing is a bit dragged and becomes predictable, one can watch the movie to appreciate the acting skills of the cast. The cinematography of the film is decent and has managed to capture the essence of Mumbai and UP to an extent. All in all, the movie is a one time watch.

Rating 3/5

