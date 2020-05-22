Ghoomketu Release Date: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Gets OTT Release Amid Lockdown

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu was reportedly announced to get an OTT release amid nationwide lockdown. Recently, Ghoomketu makers decided on the final release date of the movie. The movie will also turn out to be the first movie to get an OTT release date amid coronavirus lockdown. Ghoomketu would be released on Zee5.

Ghoomketu Zee5 release date

Ghoomketu is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks. The movie will be releasing on May 22, 2020, exclusively on Zee5. Ghoomketu features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. He would be seen essaying the character of Ghoomketu, who is an aspiring writer in Mumbai. The movie is a comedy-drama depicting the struggles of an inexperienced writer who is trying to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new series Ghoomketu cast

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun would also play pivotal roles in the movie. Anurag Kashyap would be seen portraying the role of a cop whereas Ila Arun would be seen performing the character of Ghoomketu’s aunt. Ghoomketu’s cast also includes Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others. Apart from a promising cast, Ghoomketu will also see special cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

In a media interaction, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the film and said Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and he thoroughly enjoyed playing the character. He added that Anurag Kashyap who is generally seen behind the camera will be seen sharing screen space with him. The actor mentioned that it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. He wrapped up the conversation saying that Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline that will definitely entertain the audience.

Anurag Kashyap also talked about the movie in a media interaction. He said every film is a labour of love and he saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is his least favourite thing to do that is acting. Talking about the film, he said that the film is funny and heart-warming.

Ghoomketu’s director Pushpendra Nath Misra said that Ghoomketu, as the name suggests, is a story of the journey to the beginning. He added this is a film where the protagonist- a writer who draws inspiration from the idiosyncrasies of his own family members. Pushpendra further mentioned that Ghoomketu was a dream project with a stellar cast and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. He added that this film is also a celebration of all the family members – Bua’s, Chacha’s and ‘Dadda’s’ and all those who Ghoomektu always carries in his heart, wherever he goes.

