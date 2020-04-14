When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shared The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' Moment He Experienced Often

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always managed to attract the attention of the audience with his compelling performance. The way he gets into the skin of the character and catches the mannerism and accent, many critics often praise his performance. But during the promotional event of his last release, Motichoor Chaknachoor, the actor revealed a moment that has often given hi some blues.

Interestingly, in a media interaction, the questioner asked him about his Motichoor Chaknachoor moment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a minute to think about and later said that there is a jiffy that he has experienced a couple of times on his professional front. Further, he revealed that several times he was on cloud nine for signing some good projects but after a month or just a few days before the shoot it was notified that the project has been shelved. The Raees actor also gave an insight into his character in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

It seems like that the Sacred Games actor talked his heart out while highlighting his Motichoor Chaknachoor moment as media reports have often claimed that Nawaz is replaced or the project has been cancelled. If the media reports in the past few months are to believed, then Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the mind of makers to play the character of Man Singh in Kabir Khan's sport-drama '83. But after a brief discussion, the makers decided to sign Pankaj Tripathi to play the character. A report published in 2017 stated that director Vishal Bhardwaj was gearing up to join hands with Nawaz for a rom-com. But due to the creative differences, the project was cancelled.

What is next in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kitty?

Talking about the professional front of the Photograph actor, he has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty. He was last seen playing a guest appearance in Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy flick Housefull 4. He will soon collaborate with his brother for a romantic film, titled Bole Chudiyan. Apart from this, in 2019 he announced his another romantic project Roam Rome Mein.

