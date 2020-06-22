Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has Shared Screen Space Only Once With THESE Actors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche in Bollywood by portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed in his films and hence Nawazuddin has managed to become one of the film industry's most known names. There are several actors with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked only once. Here is a list of such actors.

Actors with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked only once

Varun Dhawan

Badlapur was the only film in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Varun Dhawan shared screen space in the year 2015. This Indian neo-noir action thriller film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla under Maddock Films. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles, with Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte in supporting roles. The film was also nominated in the year 2016 for Best Film at the 61st Filmfare Awards.

Vicky Kaushal

Raman Raghav 2.0 was starred Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. This is the only movie in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal. This Anurag Kashyap directorial was a neo-noir psychological thriller film. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal was critically acclaimed for his amazing performance as ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu in the movie.

Tiger Shroff

Munna Michael was a 2017 action dance film helmed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. The film starring Tiger Shroff in a lead role also featured Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles. The film also marked the third collaboration between Tiger Shroff and director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. Munna Michael was the only movie in which Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared screen space.

Athiya Shetty

Motichoor Chaknachoor was a comedy-drama film helmed by debutant director Debamitra Biswal and produced by Viacom18 Studios, released in the year 2019. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in lead roles, also starred Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in supporting roles. The film also marked the first film of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty together.

