Varun Dhawan Wishes A Happy Birthday To 'icon' Mithun Chakraborty; See Post Here

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Born on June 16, 1952, he celebrates his 68th birthday today. On the special occasion, Varun Dhawan wished the veteran star. Read to know more.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor Share A Lockdown Meme Featuring Mithun Chakraborty

Varun Dhawan wishes a happy birthday to Mithun Chakraborty

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 29 million followers, to wish Mithun Chakraborty. He posted a picture of the veteran actor in his story. In it, Mithun is seen wearing a blue shirt over a plain white t-shirt and is winking. Varun captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to the icon”. Take a look at it below.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Mithun Chakraborty's Memorable Movies Together

Mithun Chakraborty will not celebrate his birthday this year

In an interview with a daily, Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty revealed that they will not celebrate the veteran actor’s birthday. He said that given the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of their dear colleague Sushant Singh Rajput, this year he and his father have decided to have no celebration on this birthday. Namashi also urged everyone to stay safe and indoors as much as they can.

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty Won't Celebrate Birthday Owing To Sushant's Demise, COVID-19 Pandemic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

Mithun Chakraborty’s acclaimed work

Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in more than 250 films and has worked in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada language films with most prominent work in Hindi film industry. He has won two National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Mrigayaa (1976) and Tahader Katha (1993).

He also has a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ramakrishna in 1998 biographical film titled Swami Vivekananda. Mithun’s acclaimed work includes Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, and Jallaad.

Also Read | 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan To Mimic Mithun Chakraborty's Speech And Pelvic Moves?

Mithun Chakraborty is praised for his dance performances and is an inspiration to many. He is the record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 movie releases as lead actor in the year 1989. The record is unbreakable till now, as of June 16, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.