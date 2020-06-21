Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movie Trailers With More Than 10 Million Views

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received praises for his performances in films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur II, Badlapur and more. Several trailers of his films have crossed the mark of 10 million views on YouTube. Check out those trailers and read on to know more.

Nawazudding Siddiqui’s trailer that crossed 10 million views

Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui star in the titular character as Saadat Hassan Manto, an Indo-Pak author and writer in Manto. The biographical drama film tells the story of the famous author set in 1940s post-Independence. The movie was praised by the critics but did not perform well at the box office. Manto trailer has 11. 4 million+ views on YouTube.

Freaky Ali

Written and directed by Sohail Khan, Freaky Ali is a sports comedy film. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, Amy Jackson, Jas Arora, Seema Biswas and Nikitin Dheer. The movie centres around a debt collector who becomes a golfing sensation. It received mix reviews from the audiences and failed at the box office. Freaky Ali trailer has more than 11.7 million on YouTube.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Released in 2017, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami, and Shraddha Das. It is an action thriller film directed by Kushan Nandy. The movie is filled with humour and romance and is a quirky ride into the life and times of a small-time contract killer, Babu. It revolves around his love, his friends, his rivalries and his revenge. The film got mixed responses from the audiences and did an average business at the box office. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer has 14 million+ views on YouTube.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

The fresh pair of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty star as the leads in Motichoor Chaknachoor. A hilarious story of a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpender, trying to find a wife and Anita who's also looking for a husband. But there's a catch - Anita wants to settle abroad after marriage. The film got mixed reviews from the audiences and tanked at the box office. Motichoor Chaknachoor trailer has more than 25 million views on YouTube.

Thackeray

Thackeray stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. It also features Amrita Rao, Avantika Akerekar, Sudhir Mishra, Rajesh Khera, Sachin A. Jayavant, Vishal Sudarshanwar and others. From controversial cartoonist to powerful Mumbai politician, this biopic maps the meteoric rise of far-right Shiv Sena party founder, Bal Thackeray. YouTube views on Thackerey trailer has surpassed 31 million views.

