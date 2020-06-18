Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Has 'mazdoor-like Hardworking Spirit', Recalls Early Struggles

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has rattled the entire film industry forcing them to look within and give utmost attention to their mental health as depression turned out to be one of the possible reasons for the actor's apparent suicide. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who expressed his grief on hearing the news of Sushant's death on social media, spoke to an entertainment portal about feeling depressed because of lack of work and said that depression and frustration start when you dream big. He also traced his journey of struggle in Bollywood and revealed that he had been depressed due to a lack of money and food.

Read | 'Disheartening': Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns death of 'good friend' Sushant Singh Rajput

He said that his work in films was only motivated by an intention to survive and earn for the next meal. He said that he never expected to become a movie star as he had started with odd and difficult jobs. He also shared that he has always had a mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit and that he has never considered himself bigger than the other stars.

Elaborating on the topic of mental health, he said that people are more likely to feel depressed if they take on big challenges and are not satisfied with the little things in life. He felt that success doesn’t guarantee happiness. According to him, if happiness isn’t in your nature, you will be unhappy even if you have the world.

Read | Gangs of Wasseypur Quiz: Are you a true fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cult classic?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in the film Ghoomketu which released on the OTT platform Zee5 on May 22. The comedy-drama film is narrated from the point of view of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character-- an inexperienced writer who struggles to make a big name for himself in the film industry in Mumbai-- and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the role of a corrupt cop.

The official plotline of the movie reads, "On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?"

Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'The Bhoot Song' inspired by Chiranjeevi's song; can you guess?

About the film

Ghoomketu is directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), which also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb, and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances in the film.

Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his struggling days and how he battled depression; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.