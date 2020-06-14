'Disheartening': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns Death Of 'good Friend' Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead earlier today, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, have taken to their social media to express grief and shock after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his grief in a tweet below.

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani took to her social media handle and expressed how shocked she is upon hearing the news of the tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Swara Bhasker

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

The acting career of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has starred in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in Chhichore, a multicast film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

