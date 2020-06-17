Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls His Struggling Days And How He Battled Depression; Read

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his experience from struggling days and gave life lessons. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor described how he kept himself positive and inspired during his weak moments. Read ahead.

Nawazudin Siddiqui shares a life lesson

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed in a recent interview that he had a fighting spirit of labour and used to work hard without thinking about the results. Recalling his initial days in Bollywood, the actor revealed that he did not come with a dream of becoming a big star. He told how these expectations lead to disappointments in life, leading to depression. So, the actor’s sole purpose was survival in the new city. He prioritized being alive and getting food to survive in Mumbai.

In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminisced how he used to visit his friend for food. However, the actor revealed that he did get low and battled negative thoughts during his three years of training from the National School of Drama. Moreover, he would not get roles for which he got trained. He revealed that after getting a scene, he would be satisfied only for a couple of months.

Sharing his views on depression, he said that it all begins when people carry the baggage of their dreams. He advised everyone to stay fit and survive and also explained that success does not guarantee happiness. If that were true, the wealthy population in the would be the happiest.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also recalled that he did not have a penny in his pocket for more than a year. He used to travel over five kilometres by foot and slowly became lean. There was a phase when the actor experienced excessive hair fall because of weakness and lack of proper diet. Even walking for two km would make him tired.

While relaxing for a while, the actor used to keenly look at the buildings and traffic around him with a thought that he would die soon. Siddiqui divulged that he used to leave for work at 7 am and would come home by 12 or 1 at night. He also said that he did not have friends to guide him, leading to an increase in negativity.

