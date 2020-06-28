Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies Where He Played A Nameless Character; See List

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche in the Bollywood for himself by portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed from his films and hence Nawazuddin has managed to become one of the film industry's most known names in recent times. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s success of his much-acclaimed work Sacred Games along with immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the much-admired two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur will always stay in our hearts. There are several movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that were popular Hindi films, before Gangs of Wasseypur, where he played a nameless character. Read all about them here-

Films in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a nameless character-

Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bollywood debut, although he did not play the lead role. In this film, Nawaz portrayed the role of a criminal in the custody of the police. In Sarfarosh, Aamir Khan meets Nawazuddin in jail to gather some information concerning a raid he was involved in. The film, Sarfarosh was directed by John Matthew Matthan in the year 1999.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

In Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy flick, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in the year 2003, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a nameless character. He essayed the role of a pickpocket petty criminal in the film. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen with Munna (Sanjay Dutt) when he pretends to be a doctor in front of his parents. Sanjay Dutt's character is called out by Nawaz in the film for being a goon and not a doctor. However, Nawaz had a very small role in the film, and his character is done after he is thrashed by Munna’s (Sanjay Dutt’s) gang in a comic section that is a must-watch.

Dev D

In 2009, Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed a cameo role in the film Dev D. He played a role of a band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar in the movie Dev D. Reportedly, this film was his first film where he made a cameo appearance and this gave a start to his career and made him more noticeable. This film is basically an Indian romantic black comedy-drama film penned and helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

