Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Huge Net Worth Is Proof Of How He Has Carved His Mark In Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui saw a rocket rise in his career reportedly after starring in his debut feature film alongside director Prashant Bhargava in Patang, 2011. After that, he went on to do a slew of movies in Bollywood, gaining international recognitions, impressing fans with his acting prowess. Here's a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth in 2020.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth in 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is almost 21 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as he manages to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his quintessential acting skills. Nawazuddin, prominently known to portray never-before-seen characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. As per reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 153.34 crores. ($20 million). Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements, for which he reportedly charges a massive amount per endorsement.

Actor Nawazuddin debuted in 1999 with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer, Sarfarosh. After which he did back to back films like Ram Gopal Varma's School, short film- Bypass, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Family, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Black Friday, Peepli Live, to almost 19 movies until 2011. However, Nawazuddin shot to fame with his brеаkthrоugh performance in the feature film, Patang in 2012. Patang was reportedly also premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and also bagged Nawaz many laurels for the same.

His back to back flicks namely, Gangs Of Wasseypur (which reportedly won 13 awards), The Lunchbox (premiered at several international film festivals), Paan Singh Tomar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan amongst others also received much love from fans. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and The Lunchbox is a blockbuster even today. Many of Nawaz's movies have also made to the Oscars nominations.

Siddiqui was also a part of Garth Davis’ Oscar-nominated film, Lion. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth also reportedly saw a massive rise when he starred in Netflix's Sacred Games in the year 2018-19. His supremely amazing character as Ganesh Gaitonde has been etched in the hearts of fans since its release.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth is speculated to see a rise as he has a list of films lined up in his kitty for 2020-21. His upcoming flick titled- Ghoomketu, features Ragini Khanna, Deepika Amin, Raghuvir Yadav, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire. Special appearances include that of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Nikkhil Advani and Lauren Gottlieb. It is directed and written by Pushpendra Nath Misra. As per reports, Nawaz has also been roped in for upcoming movies like Bole Chudiyan, Roam Rome Mein, and many more.

As per current updates, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor is making headlines not only for turning a year older today, May 19, but also because his wife Aaliya has sought divorce and maintenance, in a legal notice that cites numerous 'serious' allegations against the former and his family. Aaliya's lawyers have confirmed that the notice had been sent on May 7 but Nawaz hasn't responded yet. Nawaz and his wife are married for 11 years. Meanwhile, many are also outpouring wishes for the star's birthday.

