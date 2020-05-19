Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Demands Divorce & Maintenance, Sends Him Legal Notice

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sought divorce and maintenance, in a legal notice that cites numerous 'serious' allegations against Siddiqui and his family. Aaliya's lawyers have confirmed to Republic TV that the notice had been sent on May 7 but Nawaz hasn't responded yet.

Talking to Republic TV, Aaliya's lawyers Abhay Sahai and Mohit Mudgal said, "Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date."

They added, "I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members.".

Republic TV has accessed details of the notice which also states that a physical copy will be sent upon relaxation of lockdown measures. The legal notice, which runs into 22 pages, narrates various allegations against Nawazuddin and his family.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town from Mumbai, police said on Monday. Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two children. This was the actor's second marriage as he was previously in a short-lived arranged marriage with Sheeba.

