In Light Of His Massive Efforts For Migrants, Here's A Look At Sonu Sood's Net Worth; Read

Sonu Sood is one of the most successful actors who has worked in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi film fraternity. He saw a rocket rise in his career after starring in Kodi Ramakrishna's horror thriller drama, Arundhati in 2009. After that, he went on to do a slew of movies in Tollywood and Bollywood and impressed fans with his acting prowess.

Moreover, the actor is making headlines as he is distressed by the plight of migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the Coronavirus nationwide lockdown. The actor reportedly expressed that he will do everything he can to arrange transportation services for them. Here's a look at Sonu Sood's net worth in 2020.

Sonu Sood's net worthin 2020

Sonu Sood, who is almost 21 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as he manages to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his indelible acting skills. Sood, prominently known to portray negative characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. As per reports, Sonu Sood's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 130.339 crores. ($17 million). Sonu Sood's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements.

Sonu debuted in 1999 with Tamil movie, Kallazhagar. After which he did back to back films like Nenjinile, Hands Up!, Sandhitha Velai, to almost 25 movies until 2009. However, Sonu Sood shot to fame with his brеаkthrоugh performance in the film, Arundhati in 2009. After which, the star also appeared in Bollywood's much-acclimated franchise, Dabangg, co-starring Salman Khan.

His back to back flicks namely, Vishnuvardhana, Julai, Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap, 1Shakti, Shootout At Wadala amongst others also received much love from fans. Sonu's movie titled, Vishnuvardhana with Sudeep Kiccha and Priyamani is a blockbuster. As per reports, the film amassed somewhere around Rs 250 crores during its run, turning out to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Kannada film industry.

Sonu Sood's upcoming movies

Sonu Sood's net worth is speculated to see a rise as he now has been roped in for Sundar C's much-anticipated movie- Madha Gaja Raja. (MGR) The film was initially slated to release in October, however, now with the on-going pandemic, there is no official announcement about the same. Meanwhile, Sood will also be a part of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer- Prithviraj, an upcoming film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

As per current updates, Sonu Sood has now taken another responsibility as the actor is trying his level best to facilitate migrant workers with transportation facilities. The Simmba actor has attained special permission from the government of Uttar Pradesh to send the migrant workers home, residing in the state.

Sood had also organised bus services for a lot of workers who were heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka and Maharashtra. While interacting with news daily, Sood expressed that he will continue to send them home until the last migrant reunites with his/her family and loved ones. Moreover, earlier, the Kung Fu Yoga actor also went the extra mile as he offered his Juhu hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers like doctors, nurses and paramedical staff members.

