Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks Of 'heartbreaking' Incident With Kamal Haasan: 'I Wept Bitterly'

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always managed to impress fans with his stellar performance and roles in films. Recently, during his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor recalled an old incident from his struggling days while throwing light on the problems he encountered then. He also spoke about an incident that involved his “idol” and south Indian superstar Kamal Haasan. The actor said that there were many incidents when he did small roles and then the role was edited out. But the one that stays with him to date is when idols Kamal Haasan offered him a very small role in the 2000 film Hey Ram.

The Kick actor further said that Kamal was his Hindi dialogue coach on the film which he directed and also played the lead. Nawazuddin added and explained that when Kamalji offered him a small role in Hey Ram, it was as a child artist. He called him his “idols” alongside Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anthony Hopkins, and Denzel Washington and said that he has watched every film of theirs repeatedly. Narrating the incident, the actor said that the small Kamalji offered him was actually a substantial role where the 46-year-old actor was supposed to be a victim of a mob attack whom Kamalji rescues. After knowing the scene and his acting, Nawazuddin was really excited to play the role.

However, later he got to know that his role in the film was deleted which left him heartbroken. Sharing his views on the same, Nawazuddin said that the news left him devastated and he wept bitterly. He remembered Kamal’s daughter Shruti consoling him. Nawazuddin who has always managed to bring out something new from the kind of roles he plays said that though Kamal Haasan had cut his role, still he holds no grudges against the senior actor in his heart. Luck played its part once again for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he goes to feature alongside Kamal in the latter’s Abhay (Aalavandhan in Tamil) where he was the Hindi voice coach for the film.

After winning the hearts of millions with his exemplary performance as a highly-aspirational middle-class man in the Netflix Original Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is geared up for his upcoming silver screen venture. Nawazuddin is all set to reunite with his Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi for his next film titled Sangeen, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film will go on floors from January 2021 and is slated to have a big-screen release.

