When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed Why He Doesn't Perform At Award Functions

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often amused the audience and fans with his compelling performances. The way he gets into the skin of his character and catches the mannerism of it, his fans seemingly can not imagine anyone else doing his part. From romance to comedy, action to suspense, Nawaz has left a lasting impression on the audience of every genre. The only thing he has not done yet for his fans is performing in award functions. During a chat with a radio, the Raees actor revealed why he does not perform at award functions.

Nawazuddin's reason for not performing at award functions

Interestingly, in 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked the red carpet of a famous award function of Bollywood, that was held in Bangkok. After his walk, an RJ had a fun banter with Nawaz and also asked him about his upcoming projects. Amid this, the RJ asked him when the audience and his fans will see him performing on the stage. The Sacred Games actor said that he is inadequate when it comes to dancing.

While tickling the funny bone of the RJ with his humour, Nawaz said that he does not even charge for dance at all for his Bollywood projects too. Further, when he was asked about his plan B in career, the Raman Raghav 2.0 actor again grabbed the opportunity and left his fans in splits. He replied that if not an actor he would have gone to the mountains and settled there.

Talking about his professional front, the Manto actor was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy flick Housefull 4, in which he played a guest appearance. His previous release, Motichoor Chaknachoor, which also features Athiya Shetty, received a positive response from the critics but failed to impress the audience. He will soon gear up for his multiple upcoming releases including Bole Chudiyan and Roam Rome Mein.

