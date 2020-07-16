Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says #ComeOnNetflix In 'Gaitonde Style' To Tease Release Of His Film

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently hinted a Netflix release of his upcoming film. Like several other Bollywood actors, he posted ‘Come On Netflix’ on his official social media handle to announce his upcoming crime thriller flick. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui teases upcoming Netflix film in Gaitonde style

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his official Instagram handle and hinted that he is eagerly waiting for a Netflix release of his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai. He posted a video where fans can see him sitting in his 'Gaitonde style'. The Sacred Games actor captioned this post saying, “अरे कब तक ये बात अंदर ही रखोगे? #ComeOnNetflix!”. Here is the social media post:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

He also mentioned the names of the crew and cast of the films and wrote, “@honeytrehan @radhikaofficial @battatawada @raghuvanshishivani @nishantdahhiya #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @macguffinpictures @tigmanshu_d @netflix_in.” Within a day, this post has gone on to garner over six lakh likes. Fans flooded the comment section asking about this upcoming film’s details.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai co-star Radhika Apte also took to her official social media handle to talk about this upcoming film and used #ComeOnNetflix. They are two of the several Bollywood actors who posted #ComeOnNetflix post on Wednesday evening. These celebrities include actors like Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, and Swara Bhasker.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Raat Akeli Hai is an upcoming crime drama thriller flick directed by Honey Trehan, who is known for films like Talvar, Delhi Belly, Udta Punjab, and Raees. The film will also feature Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in major roles. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Fans are highly excited about the direct-to-OTT release of this upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several movie stars and filmmakers turned to OTT platforms for the release of their films, as the movie theatres will be closed for an indefinite period of time.



ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.