'Serious Men' To 'Raat Akeli Hai', Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Web Series & Movies To Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Serious Men, has churned out several web movies and series. Making his acting debut in 1999, the star is the only actor in Bollywood to have eight of his films officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Having said that, let us take a look at Nazawuddin Siddiqui's OTT platform releases to add to your watchlist.

Serious Men

This is a comedy and drama flick based on caste discrimination. Serious Men is based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the film is bankrolled by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Serious Men also features Indira Tiwari, Aakshath Das, Nassar, Sanjay Narvekar and Shweta Basu Prasad in prominent roles. The film was released on Netflix on October 2, 2020.

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the crime drama thriller follows the story of a small-town cop, Inspector Jatil Yadav (played by Nawazuddin) who is charged to investigate the death of an old family member. Raat Akeli Hai is bankrolled by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala. This film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ghoomketu

Helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu is a comedy-drama flick produced under the banners of Phantom Films and Sony Pictures. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Brijendra Kala in the lead roles. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh are also spotted in cameo appearances. The film was released on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Ghoomketu follows the story of a small-town writer who runs away to Mumbai in order to achieve his dreams.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a Netflix original web series based on writer Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the series stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The series has two seasons released. Apart from the leads, Sacred Games' both seasons also star Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Amey Wagh, and Kubbra Sait.

