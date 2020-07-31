Nawazuddin Siddiqui Speaks About His Acting Process, Says "I Consider Myself Foolish"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview spoke about the acting process he follows for each film that he does. The actor made several revelations in the interview with PTI and shed light on his thought process as well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood who is known for his versatility when it comes to acting. The actor, after a number of years of struggle, cemented his place in the industry and has become an absolute fan favourite.

People are often marvelled by his acting and seek to understand how Nawazuddin Siddiqui manages to pull off roles that could be quite complex and difficult in nature. Thus the actor spoke about this and explained what process he follows.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Raat Akeli Hai' Release On Netflix? Read About The Plot And Cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his acting process

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Role Of Disillusioned Cop In 'Raat Akeli Hai'; Watch Teaser

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the interview mentioned that he keeps a clean slate when it comes to prepping for his role. The actor revealed that he does not create a character in his head in advance as he fears he may go on the wrong track.

Nawazuddin further revealed that his acting process mainly depends on the directors that he works with. He said that he trusts the director completely and thus keeps his slate clean. He added in the interview that he considers himself foolish, in regards to the role, till the team begins the shooting process.

Also Read | Thriller Films Which You Must Add To Your Watch-list Before Netflix Drops 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui then stated that when he begins the work, he tries to catch what the directors are saying. Further on, the actor revealed that often at times he has the chance to work with great actors. Nawazuddin said that it is due to this factor that his acting game automatically goes up.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Raat Akeli Hai. The film has been directed by Honey Trehan, who is making his directorial debut. Honey Trehan was previously a casting director and is now venturing into the direction.

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav who has been tasked to investigate the death of a politician. Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that the character he is playing is quite complex and deals with his own insecurities while solving the case.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Weekly Roundup: Know What The Actor Was Up To This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.